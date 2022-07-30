Irodori Sakura Licenses My Crush is My Roommate, Romance for Teachers Manga

My Crush is My Roommate launches in English in August, Romance for Teachers in September

Irodori Sakura, the English localization imprint of Japanese dōjinshi publisher Irodori Comics, announced on Thursday that it has licensed Haijima's My Crush is My Roommate ( Doukyonin ni Kataomoishiteru Yuri ) manga and Pikachi's Romance for Teachers ( Seishun Onna Kyoushi ) manga. My Crush is My Roommate will launch in English in August and Romance for Teachers will launch in English in September.

Irodori Sakura describes My Crush is My Roommate :

Hana is in love with her childhood best friend, Kanata. One day, Kanata invites Hana to share a room, which she accepts. For a while, living with her crush seemed manageable for Hana. However, on the other hand, Kanata realized she likes spending time with Hana a bit too much and doesn't really know what to do with her newly found feelings.

Haijima launched the manga on pixiv in 2021.



Irodori Sakura describes Romance for Teachers :

The school nurse, Miss Kiyattou, is in love with the PE teacher, Miss Inui, but has a hard time approaching her. This makes it all the more frustrating since she gets to see other two fellow teachers, Miss Mujina and Miss Gaoda, being lovey-dovey all the time. But what will happen when Miss Inui comes to the school infirmary to consult about the relationship their fellow teachers have?

