Live-Action Tokyo Revengers Film Gets Sequel in 2023

Production on a sequel to the live-action film of Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga has been green-lit for next year.

Takumi Kitamura , who played the lead Takemichi Hanagaki in the first film, expressed his excitement in doing martial arts again, being able to meet everyone again, and quoting the line "Call Me by My Name."

Director Tsutomu Hanabusa and producer Shota Okada also said they also look forward to returning. Manga creator Wakui added that he has just read the script, but his heart won't stop racing at the thought of seeing Kitamura's Takemichi, Ryō Yoshizawa 's Mikey, and Yuki Yamada 's Draken on the movie screen again. He also noted that new cast members will join the sequel.

The first film was slated to open in Japan in October 2020, but was delayed to 2021 due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The production halted filming in April 2020 due to COVID-19. The film opened on July 9. Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Kakegurui , Miseinen dakedo Kodomo ja Nai ) directed the film. Rock band SUPER BEAVER performed the film's theme song "Namae o Yobu yo" (I'll Call Your Name).

The first film has sold 3.35 million tickets for 4.5 billion yen (about US$33.8 million) as the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. The first film has exceeded the box office revenue total of Let Me Eat Your Pancreas , the 2017 live-action film of Yoru Sumino 's I want to eat your pancreas novel which also starred Kitamura. Let Me Eat Your Pancreas earned 3.52 billion yen (about US$32.23 million).

Wakui launched the Tokyo Reveners manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English. The manga is also inspiring a television anime that premiered on April 10, 2021. The anime's "Seiya Kessen" ("Christmas Showdown") arc premieres next January.

Source: animeanime.jp