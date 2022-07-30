Record of Lodoss War Chronicle Compilation Game Launches on August 31

Compilation includes 9 PC, SNES games

D4 Enterprise announced on Friday that it will launch the Record of Lodoss War Chronicle compilation game on August 31. Project EGG's YouTube channel streamed a trailer:

The compilation will include the following PC and SNES games:

Record of Lodoss War : Haiiro no Majo (The Grey Witch) (PC-9801, MSX2, X68000)

: Haiiro no Majo (The Grey Witch) (PC-9801, MSX2, X68000) Record of Lodoss War II: Goshiki no Maryu (The Five-Colored Demon Dragon) (PC-9801, X68000)

II: Goshiki no Maryu (The Five-Colored Demon Dragon) (PC-9801, X68000) Fukujinzuke (PC-9801, MSX2, X68000)

Fukujinzuke 2 (PC-9801)

Fukujinzuke 3 (PC-9801)

Record of Lodoss War (Super Famicom/SNES)

(Super Famicom/SNES) Sword World PC (PC-9801)

Sword World SFC (Super Famicom/SNES)

Sword World SFC2 (Super Famicom/SNES)

Playism's release of Team Ladybug and WSS Playground's Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth side-scrolling action game launched for Nintendo Switch to January 28 in North America and Europe. The game launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on the originally scheduled release date of December 16. The digital Switch version launched alongside the other console releases in Asian regions as scheduled on December 16.

Lodoss-tō Senki: Seiyaku no Hōkan (Record of Lodoss War: The Pledged Diadem) shipped in August 2019 as the first new novel for the Record of Lodoss War franchise in 12 years. Atsushi Suzumi launched a manga adaptation of the novel in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in October 2019.

Record of Lodoss War began as a series of magazine articles that recounted the pencil-and-paper role-playing game sessions of players who called themselves Group SNE . Those fantasy adventures evolved into a series of novels by Mizuno that now have more than 10 million copies in print.

Mizuno published the Record of Lodoss War: The Grey Witch novel with illustrations by Yutaka Izubuchi in 1988. Seven Seas Entertainment released the novel in English in December 2017.

Mizuno's Record of Lodoss War stories inspired the 1990 Record of Lodoss War video anime series and the 1998 Record of Lodoss War: Chronicles of the Heroic Knight television anime sequel. Funimation released both anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in July 2017. Central Park Media previously licensed and released both fantasy titles in North America.