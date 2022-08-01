Orient Anime Reveals 2nd Part's English Dub Cast

Crunchyroll announced the English dub cast for second cours (quarter of a year) of the television anime of Shinobu Ohtaka 's Orient manga. The dub began streaming on Monday at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

The English dub cast includes:

Eric P. Sherman is producing the dub with Mami Okada and Mio Moroe as co-producers. Tony Oliver is the ADR Director . Meli Grant wrote the scripts. Ben Harrington is the recording engineer with Ismael Tanez and Isaac Caldas serving as assistant engineers. Mike Brooks is the re-recording mixer, and Anthony Nguyen is the dialogue editor. Rayner Tham is serving as the audio operations manager. Mami Okada was the casting director. Patrick Rodman is the sound supervisor. Jerald DeVictoria is the video technician. Tetsuya Fujita is in charge of spotting. Jessica Peace is the production manager, and Jenna Ellis is the production coordinator.

The anime's second cours (quarter of a year) premiered on TV Tokyo on July 11 and is covering the "Awajishima Gekitō-hen" (Fierce Battle at Awaji Island Arc) of the original manga. The first cours of the anime premiered in Japan on January 5. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and is also streaming an English dub . It describes the story:

During the Warring States era, the feuding generals were suddenly struck down one after another by the demonic Kishin. In the 150 years since, groups of individuals have continued to resist Kishin control. They are called Bushi bands. When they were young, Musashi and Kojiro would hear tales about the Bushi from Kojiro's father, and the two of them dream to form the strongest Bushi band. One day, as Musashi struggles with his choices, he witnesses humans being torn apart by oni. Forced to face the truth, Musashi rises up against the powerful oni to make his dream with Kojiro come true!

Tetsuya Yanagisawa ( Shattered Angels , High School DxD , Senran Kagura Shinovi Master ) directed the anime's first part at ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Magimoji Rurumo , Hatsukoi Limited ) was in charge of series scripts. Takahiro Kishida ( Serial Experiments Lain , Baccano! , Haikyu!! ) designed the characters. Hideyuki Fukasawa ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Flowers of Evil , Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu ) composed the music. Da-iCE performed the opening theme song "Break Out," and Wataru Hatano performed the ending theme song "Naniiro."

Ohtaka (Magi) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2018. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.

