Voice Actress Saori Hayami Diagnosed With COVID-19; Rie Takahashi Returns to Work After COVID-19

Takahashi was diagnosed on July 21

Talent agency I'm Enterprise announced on Monday that voice actress Saori Hayami has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a PCR test at a medical institution. She will receive treatment and follow-up under the guidance of the health center.

Hayami's anime roles include Shinobu from Demon Slayer , Himawari from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Blizzard from Hell from One-Punch Man , Ruby from RWBY: Ice Queendom , Yor from Spy×Family , Ryū from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Maria from My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , Miyūki Shiba from The irregular at magic high school , Ayase Aragaki from OREIMO , and Chiriko Tsurumi from anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day .



In related news, voice actress Rie Takahashi revealed on Monday that she is resuming work after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Takahashi tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. The agency explained that Takahashi had been in close contact with an infected individual on July 19, but tested negative during a PCR test on that day. When Takahashi became slightly feverish, she underwent another PCR test, and that time tested positive.

The currently airing anime that Takahashi voices roles in include Rent-A-Girlfriend 's Sumi, Classroom of the Elite II 's Hiyori, Orient 's Tsugumi , and The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious ' Lilith. She is slated to voice roles in upcoming anime that include Kakegurui twin , I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , Kaina of the Great Snow Sea , and Tomo-chan Is a Girl!