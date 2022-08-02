×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 18-24

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Live a Live remake debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: July 18-24

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Live a Live Square Enix July 22 71,137 71,137
2 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 24,869 598,127
3 PS4 Nobunaga's Ambition: Shinsei KOEI Tecmo Games July 21 23,425 23,425
4 NSw Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set CAPCOM June 30 22,871 200,263
5 NSw Nobunaga's Ambition: Shinsei KOEI Tecmo Games July 21 21,753 21,753
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,976 4,734,067
7 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 9,746 812,708
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,542 2,717,993
9 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 9,380 3,221,140
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,841 4,930,600
11 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,807 7,291,603
12 NSw Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes KOEI Tecmo Games June 24 4,403 132,220
13 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,281 1,000,080
14 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 4,103 2,681,3674
15 NSw Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles Aniplex June 9 3,682 144,229
16 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 3,558 204,535
17 NSw Kunio-kun no Sangokushi da yo: Zenin Shūgō! Arc System Works July 21 3,146 3,146
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,933 2,055,306
19 NSw Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo June 9 2,920 69,777
20 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 2,530 2,273,875

Source: Famitsu

