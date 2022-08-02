Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 18-24

James and Lynzee try to survive another horrific episode of Made in Abyss as the series hints at Reg and Faputa's relationship.

― Is Made in Abyss Delves into Reg's Mysterious Past James and Lynzee try to survive another horrific episode of Made in Abyss as the series hints at Reg and Faputa's relationship. Also, a palette cleanser with the new My Hero Academia OVA and all the anime news you need to...