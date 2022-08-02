News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 18-24
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Live a Live remake debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Live a Live
|Square Enix
|July 22
|71,137
|71,137
|2
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|24,869
|598,127
|3
|PS4
|Nobunaga's Ambition: Shinsei
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|July 21
|23,425
|23,425
|4
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set
|CAPCOM
|June 30
|22,871
|200,263
|5
|NSw
|Nobunaga's Ambition: Shinsei
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|July 21
|21,753
|21,753
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,976
|4,734,067
|7
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|9,746
|812,708
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,542
|2,717,993
|9
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|9,380
|3,221,140
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,841
|4,930,600
|11
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,807
|7,291,603
|12
|NSw
|Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|June 24
|4,403
|132,220
|13
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,281
|1,000,080
|14
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|4,103
|2,681,3674
|15
|NSw
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
|Aniplex
|June 9
|3,682
|144,229
|16
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|3,558
|204,535
|17
|NSw
|Kunio-kun no Sangokushi da yo: Zenin Shūgō!
|Arc System Works
|July 21
|3,146
|3,146
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,933
|2,055,306
|19
|NSw
|Mario Strikers: Battle League
|Nintendo
|June 9
|2,920
|69,777
|20
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|2,530
|2,273,875
Source: Famitsu