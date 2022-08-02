Laid-Back Camp Anime Gets English Dub

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will stream an English dub for the first season of the television anime of Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

The English cast includes:

Ian Sinclair is providing additional voices.

Jad Saxton is the ADR Director with Morgan Lauré and Sara Ragsdale serving as assistant ADR directors. Heather Walker wrote the scripts under Bonny Clinkenbeard 's supervision. Ian Emerson and Rickey Watkins are the lead ADR engineers. Gino Palenciais the mix engineer. Brandon Peters is in charge of ADR prep.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021.

The "slow outdoor manga" follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

Yoshiaki Kyougoku ( Kuroko's Basketball and Robotics;Notes episode director, Tokyo Ghoul unit director) directed the first anime at C-Station ( STARMYU , Dragonar Academy ). Jin Tanaka ( Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode , Anne-Happy ) handled the series composition, and Mutsumi Sasaki ( Dragonar Academy , Chaos;HEAd , Phantom ~Requiem for the Phantom~ ) was the character designer. Akiyuki Tateyama ( Kuma Miko: Girl Meets Bear , Idol Incidents ) composed the music at MAGES.

An anime film based on the manga opened in July 2019.

A live-action television series adaptation of the original manga premiered on January 2019.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and Houbunsha published the manga's 13th compiled volume on March 10. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

The anime inspired several video games, and is inspiring its first smartphone game for iOS and Android devices this year.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)