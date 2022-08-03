Ex-Yakuza and Stray Kitten Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga creator Riddle Kamimura announced on their Twitter account that their Ex-Yakuza and Stray Kitten ( Hiroware Koneko to Moto Yakuza ) manga will end in three chapters.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

One cold and rainy winter's day, a tiny kitten named Sabu is abandoned on the side of the road. When Sabu is rescued by Jin, a retired yakuza boss, the poor kitten fears things have gone from bad to worse–and that this would-be savior has murder on his mind! Yet beneath Jin's scarred hands and scary face lies a sweet man who loves pampering kitties with baths, bottle-feedings, and whatever else his tiny companion needs. Be sure to get your paws on this hilariously adorable tale about an unlikely pet pair!

The manga debuted in Mag Garden 's MAGxiv on pixiv in August 2020. Mag Garden published the manga's third compiled book volume on April 7. Seven Seas Entertainment will begin releasing the manga physically and digitally in November.

Source: Riddle Kamimura's Twitter account