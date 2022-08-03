Gundam: Zeon no Saikō - Remnant One Manga Ends

Newest Revival of Zeon manga gets spinoff side story chapter in August

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine published the final chapter of Kazuhisa Kondō 's Kidō Senshi Gundam: Zeon no Saikō - Remnant One manga on July 26. The manga will have a spinoff side story chapter in the magazine's next issue on August 26 (the magazine lists August 25, but the magazine's website lists August 26).

The manga is a new chapter in Kondō's Mobile Suit Gundam: The Revival of Zeon manga series. The manga launched with a prologue chapter in Gundam Ace in January 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2020.

Kondō launched the original Mobile Suit Gundam: The Revival of Zeon manga in Kadokawa 's Newtype 100% Comics in 1988, and launched the Mobile Suit Gundam : New Revival of Zeon manga in Gundam Ace in 2010.

Kondō is known for his manga set during the Universal Century timeline of the original Mobile Suit Gundam , and for his military aesthetic and realism in portraying weapons and warfare in the Gundam universe. He drew the Mobile Suit Gundam 0079 manga adaptation of the original anime, as well as the Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam manga adaptation. He also drew the Sidestory of Gundam Zeta manga, which portrays a different beginning to Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam . Additionally, he drew and wrote the Mobile Suit Vor!! and Operation Buran U.C.0079 manga.

Kondō launched the MS Senki Reboot manga in July 2017. The series reboots the previous MS Senki: Kidō Senshi Gundam 0079 Gaiden manga with Kondō's art and Masaya Takahashi 's story, which ran in Kodansha 's Comic BomBom magazine from 1984 to 1985.