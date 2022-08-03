ZONE-00 Manga Ends on August 23

The 92nd chapter of Kiyo Qjo 's Zone-00 manga revealed on July 26 that the manga will end with the next chapter. Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype manga website, which serializes the manga, indicates that the next chapter will debut on August 23.

Tokyopop released the manga's first four volumes in print, and Viz Media released the first four volumes digitally. Viz Media describes the story of the first volume:

In a world where humans and demons coexist under a fragile peace, change is coming...A mysterious drug, known only as "Zone-00," seems to be causing demons all over Tokyo to lose control and revert to their old, violent ways. Enter two young students who stand on opposite sides of an ageless conflict. One a demon, the other an exorcist, they must now join forces to uncover the secret of "Zone-00" before it's too late!

Qjo launched the manga in Biblos ' Magazine Zero in 2000, and it later moved to Kadokawa Shoten 's Beans Ace magazine. The manga moved to Kadokawa Shoten 's Monthly Asuka magazine after Beans Ace ceased publication in 2009. The series then moved to Comic Newtype in 2016, where it is currently serializing. Kadokawa published the manga's 19th compiled book volume in May 2019.

Qjo also illustrated the Trinity Blood manga adaptation of Sunao Yoshida 's Trinity Blood light novel series. Tokyopop released the first 12 volumes of the manga in print, and Viz Media released them digitally.

Source: Comic Newtype