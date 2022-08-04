Arthur Lounsbery, Aguri Ōnishi, Sayuri Date, JUNNA Diagnosed with COVID-19

Voice actors, singers test positive in late July, early August

Talent management agency 81 Produce announced on Monday that voice actor Arthur Lounsbery tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29, after initally feeling feverish earlier that day. Lounsbery is currently isolating at home.

Talent management agency Link Plan also announced on Monday that voice actor Aguri Ōnishi has tested positive for COVID-19 on July 31. She is similarly self-isolating at home.

Talent management agency Apollo Bay announced on Monday that Love Live! Superstar!! voice actor Sayuri Date also tested positive for COVID-19. While Apollo Bay did not reveal the exact date when Date tested positive, the announcement noted that she will remain in self-isolation at home until August 8.

Singer JUNNA also confirmed on her Twitter account on Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19. She canceled her event appearances on Wednesday and Thursday.

Photo from 81 Produce

