Love Live! Superstar!! Liella Singer Liyuu Returns to Work After Accident
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Liyuu was involved in taxi accident with fellow Liella members Sayuri Date, Naomi Payton last month
Singer and voice actor Liyuu announced on her Twitter account on Wednesday that she is slowly returning to work this week, after suffering from minor injuries in a taxi accident early last month with two of her fellow Love Live! Superstar!! voice actresses.
Liyuu added that she still has a few bandages on her, but asked fans to not worry.
Along with Liyuu, Sayuri Date and Naomi Payton were also in the accident on July 3. Liyuu plays Tang Keke in Love Live! Superstar!!, while Date plays Kanon Shibuya, and Payton plays Sumire Heanna. The three are members of Love Live! Superstar!!'s real-life idol group Liella!