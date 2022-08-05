Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Anime's Trailer Previews 4th Season

The official website for Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , the new anime of Yoshiki Tanaka 's epic science fiction novels Legend of the Galactic Heroes , began streaming a new trailer on Friday for the anime's fourth season Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Intrigue ( Ginga Eiyū Densetsu Die Neue These Sakubō ).

The official YouTube channel for Production I.G will stream the anime's first 24 episodes for free from August 6-19.

The season will have three parts with limited three-week theatrical runs starting on September 30, October 28, and November 25. Prior seasons were shown first in theaters as well before airing as television anime episodes.

The visual at right shows Adrian Rubinsky, Landesherr of the Free Dominion of Phezzan, with his companion Dominique Saint-Pierré. The visual highlights the major entry of the mercantile Phezzan Dominion in the story.

The first season, The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Kaikō (The New Thesis: Star-Crossed), aired as a 12-episode series that premiered in April 2018. The three films in the show's second "season," Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Second ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Seiran ), opened in fall 2019.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Collision ( Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Gekitotsu ), the third season, debuted as features in theaters on March 4, April 1, and May 13. The third season is also running on television for 12 episodes (numbered as episodes 25-36 in the overall series).

Game developer Aiming is making Ginga Eiyū Densetsu : Die Neue Saga (Legend of the Galactic Heroes: The New Saga), a new smartphone strategy game based on the anime.