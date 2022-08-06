Aniplex Releases Lord El-Melloi, Mahouka New Year's Specials on Home Video

Both specials release on Blu-ray Disc in November

Aniplex USA announced during its panel that it will release the "Waver, Reunion, and the Magic Lantern" special for the Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note television anime and The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc anime on Blu-ray Disc in November.

Aniplex USA also unveiled a video previewing the English dub for the Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note special, which is available on Crunchyroll now.

#NEWS The Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files Rail Zeppelin Grace note Special "Waver, Reunion, and the Magic Lantern" is coming to Blu-ray on November 15th!



🛒 Pre-order now: https://t.co/Ez2IxVRJOR



Plus, the new English dub of the episode starts streaming today on @Crunchyroll! pic.twitter.com/X9J2F7rU2N — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) August 6, 2022

The "Waver, Reunion, and the Magic Lantern" special will ship on Blu-ray Disc on November 15, and will include a special booklet and the English dub .

The special premiered on December 31, and featured returning cast and staff. It also featured a new theme song "Kimi ga Mita Yume no Monogatari" (The Story of the Dream You Dreamed) by ASCA .

Makoto Katō ( Beautiful Bones -Sakurako's Investigation- , Bloom Into You ) directed the series at TROYCA . Ukyō Kodachi ( Chaos Dragon , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) was in charge of series composition. Jun Nakai ( GATE , Silver Spoon ) designed the characters. Ei Aoki ( Fate/Zero director) was credited as supervisor.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc will ship on Blu-ray Disc on November 22. The release will include a special booklet.

The special premiered on December31.

The Reminiscence Arc of author Tsutomu Satou and illustrator Kana Ishida 's novels takes place in the eighth volume.

Risako Yoshida ( The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars , The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc ) returned to direct at 8-Bit along with assistant director Jimmy Stone . Munemasa Nakamoto also returned to pen the script. Kana Ishida was again the original character designer and chief animation director.