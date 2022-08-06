×
News
Aniplex Releases Lord El-Melloi, Mahouka New Year's Specials on Home Video

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Both specials release on Blu-ray Disc in November

Aniplex USA announced during its panel that it will release the "Waver, Reunion, and the Magic Lantern" special for the Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note television anime and The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc anime on Blu-ray Disc in November.

Aniplex USA also unveiled a video previewing the English dub for the Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note special, which is available on Crunchyroll now.

The "Waver, Reunion, and the Magic Lantern" special will ship on Blu-ray Disc on November 15, and will include a special booklet and the English dub.

The special premiered on December 31, and featured returning cast and staff. It also featured a new theme song "Kimi ga Mita Yume no Monogatari" (The Story of the Dream You Dreamed) by ASCA.

Makoto Katō (Beautiful Bones -Sakurako's Investigation-, Bloom Into You) directed the series at TROYCA. Ukyō Kodachi (Chaos Dragon, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) was in charge of series composition. Jun Nakai (GATE, Silver Spoon) designed the characters. Ei Aoki (Fate/Zero director) was credited as supervisor.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc will ship on Blu-ray Disc on November 22. The release will include a special booklet.

The special premiered on December31.

The Reminiscence Arc of author Tsutomu Satou and illustrator Kana Ishida's novels takes place in the eighth volume.

Risako Yoshida (The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars, The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc) returned to direct at 8-Bit along with assistant director Jimmy Stone. Munemasa Nakamoto also returned to pen the script. Kana Ishida was again the original character designer and chief animation director.

Sources: Aniplex USA CRX 2022 panel and Twitter account

