Blue Orchestra Anime Premieres in Spring 2023

Visual unveiled

NHK announced on Monday that the television anime of Makoto Akui 's Ao no Orchestra ( The Blue Orchestra ) manga will premiere on NHK E in spring 2023. The company also unveiled a visual:

Jun Sakata ( To Your Eternity ) will be the anime's production supervisor and chief producer.

Indonesian publisher Elex Media has released the manga, and it describes the story:

In the fall of his third and final year of middle school, Hajime Aono, a violin prodigy, stopped playing violin for his own personal reasons. But it was also that year when he got to know a girl who told him about a high school with a prestigious school orchestra. Suddenly, the gears in the clock of Aono's life began to turn again. This is the story of a youth drama that brings forth the harmony between music and the heart!

Akui launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on April 19.

Akui previously drew the manga adaptation of The Anthem of the Heart anime film in Manga ONE from 2015 to 2016. Shogakukan published four compiled book volumes for the manga.

Source: Comic Natalie