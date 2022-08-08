CyberConnect2 President Hiroshi Matsuyama's Chaser Game Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Series about game industry premieres on September 8

TV Tokyo announced on Tuesday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of CyberConnect2 president Hiroshi Matsuyama 's Chaser Game manga. The series will premiere on TV Tokyo and other channels on September 8, and on BS TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo 4K on September 13. Keisuke Watanabe (live-action Fullmetal Alchemist sequels, Black Night Parade , Kamen Rider Zi-O, seen below) stars as protagonist Tatsuya Shindō.

Yū Ohta, Masayuki Yamaguchi, and Katsuya Mitsuoka are directing the series. Ohta is also penning scripts alongside Atsushi Asada.

Matsuyama launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Famitsu.com games website in December 2018. The website describes the manga:

The story starts when the protagonist Tatsuya Shindō rises to a senior position in the company. Shindō has been told to manage a team as their leader, but his colleagues are oddballs. And the creator tells lies...!

The manga is set at Matsuyama's real-life company CyberConnect2 , but the live-action version is set at "DynamicDream."

The manga ended with its seventh and final volume on January 18.

CyberConnect2 is best known for its .hack// game franchise , for which Matsuyama served as director. The franchise inspired anime and manga adaptations. The company is also known for the Naruto : Ultimate Ninja series of fighting games, and also worked on the Asura's Wrath and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Eyes of Heaven games. Its recent Fuga: Melodies of Steel tactical RPG revives the company's homegrown world from its earlier Tail Concerto and Solatorobo: Red the Hunter .

Source: Comic Natalie