Kaguya-sama: Love is War's Aka Akasaka Holds Audition for Artist for New Manga

Winner gets to be artist in new manga Akasaka will write

This year's combined 36th and 37th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that the magazine is running auditions for a new manga artist, with an opportunity to work with Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka on a new manga.

The magazine is seeking submissions of prior work from artists who want to participate, with the overall winner being able to work as an illustrator on a new series, with Akasaka as writer. The deadline for submissions is August 31. The magazine will announce the winner in its 49th issue on November 2.

Akasaka began the Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but it moved to Young Jump in March 2016. Shueisha published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on June 17. Young Jump announced in late June that the manga will end in 14 chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in October.

The manga has so far inspired three television anime seasons, as well as an upcoming anime film.

Akasaka is also the writer of the Oshi no Ko manga, illustrated by Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari . They launched the manga in Young Jump in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English. Shueisha 's published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on June 17. Yen Press licensed the manga. The manga is also inspiring an upcoming anime.