Mei Higuchi's Boku ga Kotaeru Kimi no Nazotoki Manga Ends

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine published the final chapter of Mei Higuchi's Boku ga Kotaeru Kimi no Nazotoki ( I'll Answer Your Mystery ) manga on July 27.

The manga adapts Kyōsuke Kamishiro 's novels of the same name. The novel centers on a mystery-solving pair: Rinne Akegami, a girl who can solve mysteries as if by divine revelation, and Tōya Iroha, a boy who skips the deductions and immediately comes to conclusions. Together, they can solve any mystery in their school.

Higuchi launched the manga in Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh in July 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2021.

Kamishiro launched the novel series with the first volume in February 2021, and the second volume shipped in September 2021.

Kamishiro began serializing the My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex ( Mamahaha no Tsurego ga Moto Kano Datta ) story on the Kakuyomu website in August 2017. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Takayaki ( Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ) in December 2018. Rei Kusakabe launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in December 2019. J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series. The series is inspiring a television anime series that premiered on July 6 and is currently airing. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.