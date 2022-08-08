×
Pac-Man Gets Live-Action Film

posted on by Alex Mateo
Wayfarer Studios, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Lightbeam Entertainment's Chuck Williams produce

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Monday that Pac-Man is getting a live-action film by Bandai Namco Entertainment and Justin Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz' Wayfarer Studios. The film is in development.

Lightbeam Entertainment's Chuck Williams (live-action Sonic the Hedgehog) is credited for the original idea. Williams and Tim Kwok of Lightbeam will produce the film, along with Baldoni, Manu Gargi and Andrew Calof of Wayfarer Studios.

Wayfarer Studios produced the film Clouds on Disney+.

Bandai Namco Entertainment's Pac-Man game franchise debuted with its original arcade game in 1980.

Bandai Namco released the PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ game collection for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on May 27. The company released the online multiplayer game Pac-Man 99 for free digitally and exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members in April 2021.

The franchise inspired the Pac-World television anime series in 2013.

Sources: The Hollywood Reporter (Mia Galuppo), Deadline (Matt Grobar)

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
