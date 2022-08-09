Family Battle 2vs2 Arena Game Launches on Steam Early Access

Kodansha Game Creator's Lab, Kodansha 's indie game creator support project, announced on Saturday that it has launched its new Family Battle 2vs2 Arena game on Steam Early Access.

The 2v2 co-op battle action game has an Attacker and Support character on each team. Attackers use melee attacks while Supports use ranged attacks. Players will have four characters to choose from, each of whom possess different skills and attacks.

Kodansha Game Creator's Lab describes the game:

Karaage. Japanese fried chicken. Does one squeeze a lemon or drizzle mayonnaise over this tender, bite-sized delicacy? When presented with only a single plate, an argument over this age-old question results in an epic feud between the two rival factions of this super-powered family!

Yoshiaki Nakamichi ( Super Drink Bros. ) also known as nekogameteacher, is developing the game. Akeji Fujimura ( As the Gods Will ) worked on the character designs and key art.

Kodansha established the Kodansha Game Creator's Lab in September 2020. The project is aimed at supporting indie developers in game production, publishing, international expansion, and future game expansions.

Source: Press release