Guilty Gear -Strive- Game Launches 2nd Season Pass, 6th DLC Character Bridget

Game crosses 1 million copies in circulation

Arc System Works announced on Monday that it has launched the "Season 2" DLC for its Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game as well as its sixth playable DLC character Bridget. The company began streaming a character trailer on Monday.

The company also announced that the game has crossed 1 million copies in circulation. It began streaming a music video for the game's first anniversary featuring the character Sol Badguy's theme “Find Your One Way.”

The "Season 2" DLC will contain a total of four playable DLC characters, two new battle stages, and the second color pack.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in June 2021, delayed from April 2021. Arc System Works previously delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. The game's initial roster includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO. The game's first DLC character Goldlewis Dickinson launched in July 2021. The second DLC character Jack O' launched in August 2021. The third DLC character Happy Chaos launched on November 30 along with the game's new “Room Customization” feature. The fourth DLC character Baiken launched on January 28 along with the game's free "Combo Maker" update and an additional Battle Stage. The fifth DLC character Testament launched with the game's free "Digital Figure Mode" on March 28. The game launched its "Another Story" DLC on April 29.

The first season pass of the game features five additional characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and an extra story.

Source: Press release