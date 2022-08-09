Mari Okazaki Launches New Manga About Embryologist on October 3

Manga is tentatively titled Mizuiro Haibaiyōshi

The combined 36th and 37th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Mari Okazaki will launch a new manga tentatively titled Mizuiro Haibaiyōshi (Light Blue Embryologist) in the magazine's 44th issue on October 3.

The manga's story will depict the workplace drama of an embryologist and infertility treatment specialist.

Okazaki is best known for her workplace romance Suppli , which ran in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine from 2003 to 2009. Tokyopop published five volumes of the series. The manga inspired a live-action television series in Japan in 2006.

Okazaki launched the Kashimashi Meshi manga in Feel Young in February 2016, and the manga is ongoing. Okazaki recently ended the A-Un manga in May 2021.

Okazaki launched the Will I Be Single Forever? ( Zutto Dokushin de Iru Tsumori? ) manga in Feel Young in November 2014, and ended it in October 2015. The manga's premise is based on Mami Amamiya 's essay of the same name. Shodensha published one compiled book volume for the manga. Viz Media released the manga in 2018. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in November 2021.