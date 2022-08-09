One Piece Film Red Opens at #1 With 2.25 Billion Yen

The One Piece Film Red anime film ranked at #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.254 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) in its first two days.

The film earned 78% more in its first two days than the previous film One Piece Stampede did in its first three days ( One Piece Stampede opened on a Friday, as opposed to One Piece Film Red 's Saturday opening).

The film opened in Japan last Saturday. The film has IMAX screenings in 27 theaters in Japan that opened alongside regular screenings. The film also had MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Atmos screenings on opening day. Crunchyroll will theatrically screen screen the upcoming One Piece Film Red anime film in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand this fall. The screenings will be available in both Japanese audio with English subtitles, and an English dub .

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis").

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

Kingdom II: Harukanaru Daichi e (To Distant Lands), the sequel film based on Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga, dropped from #3 to #4 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 195,023,750 yen (about US$1.44 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 2.42 million tickets and has earned a cumulative total of 3,475,814,550 yen (about US$25.76 million).

The film opened in Japan on July 15.

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Gantz , Death Note Light up the NEW world , Bleach ) returned as director. Kento Yamazaki , Ryō Yoshizawa , and Kanna Hashimoto all reprised their respective characters Shin (Xin), Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), and Ka Ryō Ten (He Liao Diao) from the previous film. Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , live-action Black Butler , GANTZ:O ) joined Satō and Hara in writing the script, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Vinland Saga , live-action Bleach) composed the music. Mr. Children contributed the theme song "Ikiro" (Live).

The first film opened in Japan in April 2019 and sold 506,861 tickets to earn 690,219,500 yen (about US$6.17 million) in its first three days. The film later sold a total of 4.11 million tickets for 5,471,938,400 yen (about US$50.42 million), and eventually earned a cumulative total of 5.73 billion yen (about US$53.2 million). Funimation screened the film at Anime Expo in July 2019, and began screening the film in theaters in the United States and Canada in August 2019.

The Kamen Rider Revice: Battle Familia and Avataro Sentai Donbrothers The Movie: Shin Hatsukoi Hero tokusatsu double feature dropped from #6 to #8 in its second weekend. The film earned 27,280,340 yen (about US$202,200) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 302,464,240 yen (about US$2.24 million).

The live-action film of Non Tamashima 's My Boyfriend in Orange ( Moekare wa Orange-iro ) manga climbed back to the top 10 at #9 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 18,385,240 yen (about US$136,200) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 680,379,760 yen (about US$5.04 million).

The film opened on July 8 and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold about 180,000 tickets to earn 243 million yen (about US$1.77 million) in its first three days.

Snow Man idol group member Hikaru Iwamoto and model Meru Nukumi star in the film as the firefighter Kyōsuke and the high school student Moe Sasaki, respectively. Snow Man also performs the the film's theme song "Orange Kiss."

Shōsuke Murakami (live-action One Week Friends , Promise Cinderella ) directed the film, and Junpei Yamaoka (Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger, live-action Peach Girl , Honey So Sweet ) wrote the script. Shochiku is distributing the film.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in May 2016, and is ongoing.



Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise stayed at #10 in its ninth weekend. The film earned 18,136,930 yen (about US$134,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,442,861,650 yen (about US$18.11 million).

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan on June 11. The film sold about 498,000 tickets for about 670 million yen (about US$4.99 million) in its first two days.

The film opened after a delay due to the Toei Animation hack in March. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on April 22. The film began screening in IMAX starting on June 11, in 4DX and MX4D on June 25, and in Dolby Cinemas on July 1.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will screen the film in theaters worldwide this summer starting in August. The summer screenings will include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub . The companies will distribute the film in "all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding Japan)."



The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie sequel anime film dropped off the top 10 once again in its 11th weekend, after one weekend back in the top 10 after it began screening in 91 additional theaters.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC