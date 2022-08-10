Hip Hop Duo Creepy Nuts Guest-Star in Call of the Night Episode 6

Anime's song artists voice 2 men who hit on Nazuna

The official website for the television anime of Kotoyama 's Call of the Night ( Yofukashi no Uta ) manga revealed on Thursday that hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts , who performs the anime's opening, ending, and insert songs , will make a guest appearance in the anime's sixth episode on Thursday. The two will voice two men who try to hit on Nazuna while Nazuna and Kō are visiting a night pool.

The anime premiered on July 7. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and will debut an English dub in September.

Tomoyuki Itamura ( Monogatari series) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS with Tetsuya Miyanishi ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish ) as the chief director. Michiko Yokote ( Bleach, Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop ) is writing the scripts. Haruka Sagawa ( Happy-Go-Lucky Days ) is designing the characters.

Creepy Nuts perform the opening theme song "Datenshi" (Fallen Angel) and ending theme song " Yofukashi no Uta " ( Call of the Night ). The duo also perform insert songs for the anime.

Viz Media licensed the Call of the Night manga, and it released the seventh volume in English on April 12. It describes the manga:

Nanakusa is a vampire. That's okay with human Ko. He wants to be one too. But transformation doesn't come that easily... When Nazuna invites Ko to spend the night at her place in an abandoned building, he's stoked! But then he awakens to kisses on his neck with a little too much bite to them... Is it just the delicious taste of his blood that makes her meet him night after night for late-night adventures, conversation and...naps? Or something else? Then, when a cute girl from Yamori's past shows up and competes for his attention, his budding relationship with the undead is put to the test!

Kotoyama ( Dagashi Kashi ) launched the Call of the Night manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in August 2019. Shogakukan published the 11th compiled book volume on June 17.