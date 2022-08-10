Love Flops Anime's 5 Main Voice Actresses Perform Ending Song

Kadokawa revealed on Wednesday that the voice actresses for the five heroines of the Renai Flops ( Love Flops ) original television anime project will perform the anime's ending theme song "Flop Around." The voice actresses include Miku Itō , Ayana Taketatsu , Rie Takahashi , Hisako Kanemoto , and Marika Kōno .

Konomi Suzuki performs the anime's opening song "Love? Reason why!!"

The anime's cast includes:

Ryota Ohsaka as Asahi Kashiwagi, a normal, everyday high school student



Miku Itō as Aoi Izumizawa a cheerful and honest yet reticent girl with a knack for household work



Ayana Taketatsu as Amelia Irving, a willful yet innocent and awkward American transfer student



Rie Takahashi as Ilya Ilyukhin, a quiet and introverted Bulgarian transfer student



Hisako Kanemoto as Bai Mongfa, a new teacher from China who goes easy on her students



Marika Kōno as Karin Istel, a cheerful German transfer student who is sometimes too high-minded for her own good



Jun Fukuyama as Yoshio Ijūin, a self-proclaimed friend of Asahi's who ingratiates himself to everybody



Shiori Izawa as Raburin, an AI robot that supports Asahi Kashiwagi





The anime centers on Asahi Kashiwagi, a student who one morning runs into a series of unusual accidents on the way to school — all in accordance with a vague television fortune he watched that morning, and all culminating with an unfortunate encounter with a girl. Coincidentally, all the girls he meets are new students or teachers at his school. Asahi's prior knowledge of the girls earns him the suspicion of Yoshio, a self-proclaimed "friend of Asahi." After school, he finds a love letter in his shoe locker, telling him to come to the cherry blossom tree behind school, again according to his morning fortune. Asahi heads to the cherry blossom tree to see what awaits him.

Nobuyoshi Nagayama ( Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan ) is directing the anime at Passione . Midori Yui and Fujiaki Asari are assistant directors. Ryō Yasumoto ( Steins;Gate 0 ) is handling the series composition and script. Kazuyuki Ueda ( Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is composing the music.

Sakie Suzuki ( Wasteful Days of High School Girl ) is handling color design. Eiko Tsunadō ( Tokyo Ghoul:re ) is in charge of the art setting. Kusanagi ( Berserk ) is the art director. Kouji Hayashi ( Wonder Egg Priority ) is the director of photography. Taro Yamada is handling the 3D. Ayako Tan ( Record of Ragnarok ) and Nami Niinuma are editors. Hisayoshi Hirasawa ( Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki ) is directing the sound. Yasushi Inomata ( Tawawa on Monday ) is handling sound effects.

Ryūdai Ishizaka ( Iwa-Kakeru! -Climbing Girls- ) launched a manga adaptation in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine on June 24.

Source: Press release