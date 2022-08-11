Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days Game Launches on November 17

The official website for Bushiroad 's new Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days game revealed in July that the game will ship for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in Japanese and English on November 17.

The card game will feature protagonist Yuki Ichidoji, voiced by Yūka Nishio . Yuki is a second-year high school student at Omi Academy who tails her brother into the world of Vanguard. Other characters include Rasen Ichidoji, Gosetsu Katsushika, and Kanji Meguro.

The story will be based in the world of the Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress television anime series, and characters from the show will also appear. Co-creator Akira Itō is the original character designer.

The first season of Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress premiered in Japan in April 2021, and it also debuted on the official Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel with English subtitles. Funimation , Sentai Filmworks (via HIDIVE ), Crunchyroll , and YouTube streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The English dub of the first season debuted on the franchise 's YouTube channel in July 2021.

The second season of the anime premiered in October 2021, and ended with its 13th episode on December 28 last year. The second season's English dub debuted on the franchise 's YouTube channel on January 15.

Bushiroad announced during the " Bushiroad TCG Strategy Presentation 2021" livestream event on September 14 last year that the Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress television anime series will get a third and fourth season.

Bushiroad and artist Akira Itō are credited for the original work, and Bushiroad founder and representative director Takaaki Kidani is credited as executive producer and for the original concept. Ken Mori directed the anime at Kinema Citrus . CLAMP is credited for the original character design, and Hiroyuki Saita ( Revue Starlight ) drew the character designs for animation.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime premiered on the TV Tokyo , TV Aichi , and TV Osaka channels on July 4, and it also streaming on the YouTube , Amazon Prime , U-NEXT , and d Anime Store services in Japan. In addition, "Season 2" will premiere in winter 2022, followed by "Season 3" in summer 2023.