News
Crunchyroll Adds English Dubs for Lycoris Recoil, Engage Kiss Later This Month

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
English dub for Girlfriend, Girlfriend also added

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will add English dubs for the Lycoris Recoil and Engage Kiss anime, and added the English dub for the Girlfriend, Girlfriend anime. The dubs for Lycoris Recoil and Engage Kiss will debut later this month.

The dub cast for Lycoris Recoil includes:

The dub cast for Engage Kiss includes:

The dub cast for Girlfriend, Girlfriend, led by ADR Director Peter Hawkinson at production Studio Nano, producer Michelle Rojas, ADR engineer Peter Hawkinson, ADR mix engineer Matt Grounds, ADR script supervisor Peter Hawkinson, ADR writer Madeleine Morris, and ADR prep Jennifer Alyx, include:

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3) (Joseph Luster)

