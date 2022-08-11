News
Crunchyroll Adds English Dubs for Lycoris Recoil, Engage Kiss Later This Month
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
English dub for Girlfriend, Girlfriend also added
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will add English dubs for the Lycoris Recoil and Engage Kiss anime, and added the English dub for the Girlfriend, Girlfriend anime. The dubs for Lycoris Recoil and Engage Kiss will debut later this month.
The dub cast for Lycoris Recoil includes:
- Lizzie Freeman as Chisato Nishikigi
- Xanthe Huynh as Takina Inoue
- Jennifer Losi as Mizuki Nakahara
- Lisa Reimold as Kurumi
- Bob Carter as Mika
- Kayleigh McKee as Kusunoki
The dub cast for Engage Kiss includes:
- Howard Wang as Shu Ogata
- Kayli Mills as Kisara
- Suzie Yeung as Ayano Yugiri
The dub cast for Girlfriend, Girlfriend, led by ADR Director Peter Hawkinson at production Studio Nano, producer Michelle Rojas, ADR engineer Peter Hawkinson, ADR mix engineer Matt Grounds, ADR script supervisor Peter Hawkinson, ADR writer Madeleine Morris, and ADR prep Jennifer Alyx, include:
- Kevin D. Thelwell as Naoya Mukai
- Brittany Lauda as Saki Saki
- Madeleine Morris as Nagisa Minase
- Elizabeth Maxwell as Shino Kiryuu
- WALLA: Dusty Feeny, Justin Green, Chris Long, Meg McClain
Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, link 3) (Joseph Luster)