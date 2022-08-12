Kirby's Dream Buffet Game's Overview Trailer Reveals August 17 Release

Nintendo began streaming an overview trailer for its upcoming Kirby's Dream Buffet game, and it reveals that the game will launch digitally on the Nintendo Switch eShop on August 17.

The trailer outlines the different game types: Race, Minigame, and Battle Royale. It also explains the game's new "Copy Food Ability" mechanic and its rewards menu.

In the game, up to four players race each other on food-themed courses to collect the most strawberries.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land , the latest game in the franchise , launched for Nintendo Switch on March 25.

Nintendo released the Kirby Fighters 2 fighting game for Switch in September 2020. Kirby: Star Allies launched for Switch in March 2018.