Pokémon Anime's Promo Video Previews World Championship Arc's Semifinal Battles

Semifinal battle episodes begin on August 26

The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel began streaming on Friday a video for the Pokémon Journeys: The Series ( Pocket Monster ) anime, and it previews the semifinal battles of the Pokémon World Championships arc, specifically one between Ash (Satoshi) and Cynthia (Shirona).

The semifinal battle episodes begin in the anime on August 26.

The show is reaching its climax with the arc.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan under the title Pocket Monster in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The series continues to air in Japan under that name.

The first 12 episodes of Pokémon Journeys: The Series debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service added new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

The localized title of the anime, Pokémon Journeys: The Series , has 48 episodes. Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series continues with Pocket Monster 's 49th episode, which premiered in Japan in December 2020. Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series will debut this year in the U.S. on Netflix .

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles ( Pocket Monster: Kami to Yobareshi Arceus ), a four-episode special of the Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series anime, will begin streaming on Netflix worldwide except Asia on September 23. The special will debut earlier at the Pokémon World Championships in London on August 19.