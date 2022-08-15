Delicious Party Precure Film Casts Wagyu Comedian Duo

Wagyu duo plays 2 robots in Dreamia theme park

The official website for Eiga Delicious Party♡Precure Yume Miru ♡ Okosama Lunch ( Delicious Party Precure The Movie: The Dreaming Child's Lunch), the upcoming anime film for the Delicious Party♡Precure anime, announced on Tuesday that the film has cast Shinji Mizuta and Kenshirō Kawanishi of the comedian duo Wagyu as two robots who work in the theme park Dreamia.

The film will open on September 23.

Akifumi Zako ( Hugtto! Precure ) is directing the film. Jin Tanaka ( Eiga Mahō Tsukai Precure! Kiseki no Henshin! Cure Mofurun! , Star Twinkle Precure: Hoshi no Uta ni Omoi wo Komete ) is penning the script. Hitomi Matsuura ( Precure Miracle Universe ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director. Shiho Terada returns from the television anime to compose the music. Mika Hironaka is the animation director. Keito Watanabe is the art director. Naomi Kiyota is the color key artist. Kenji Takahashi is the director of photography. Moeha Nochimoto is performing the film's theme song "Yōkoso, Okosama♡Dreamia" (Welcome to the Child's Dreamia).

Delicious Party♡Precure is the 19th and newest Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, and it premiered on ABC , TV Asahi , and 22 other affiliated stations on February 6. The series will be available on 13 different subscription streaming services, including Netflix , Amazon Prime Video , and hulu. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

The keywords of the story are "Meals bring smiling faces." Cookingdom is the mysterious realm responsible for all the cuisine in our own world. The story begins when the Recipe-Bon, where the recipe for every dish is written down, is stolen from Cookingdom. The culprit is the Bundoru gang, who aims to monopolize every dish for themselves.

Energy Fairies arrive at the human realm's "Oishii na Town" (Delicious Town) to search for the Recipe-Bon, and they grant three girls powers to transform into Precure magical girls. The Precure girls stand up to the Bundoru gang to take back the Recipe-Bon.