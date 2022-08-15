Flame Con to Host Manga Creator Rica Takashima in NYC on August 20

Flame Con will take place from August 20-21 at Times Square Sheraton, New York City

Erica Friedman ( By Your Side: The First 100 Years of Yuri Anime and Manga ) announced on Okazu on Saturday that Flame Con will host manga creator Rica Takashima ( Rica 'tte Kanji!? ) on August 20.

Takashima began serializing her Rica 'tte Kanji!? manga in Anise's Phryne magazine. ALC Publishing released the manga in English in June 2003. Erica Friedman translated the manga alongside Rica Takashima .

The manga follows the main character Rica as she moves to Tokyo for college and meets Miho in Shinjuku Ni-Choume, Tokyo's gay and lesbian district.



Source: Okazu