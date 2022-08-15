Post-Production Firms Q-Tec, Pony Canyon Enterprises to Merge

Companies merge to form qooop, Inc. on October 1

Memory-Tech announced on Friday that its post-production firms Q-Tec and Pony Canyon Enterprises will merge into a new company called qooop, Inc. on October 1. Through the merge, qooop, Inc. will strive to improve its services and respond to an increasingly diversified business environment through business collaboration.

Tomonori Furusako , current president and CEO of Q-Tec , will serve as president and representative director of qooop, Inc. Yasuyuki Nishiya , current president and representative director of Pony Canyon Enterprises , will serve as managing director of the new company. Atsushi Sakamoto, Katsumi Satо̄, and Hirokazu Kokago will serve as directors. Kazutoshi Watanabe will be an auditor.

The new company will utilize Q-Tec 's Suginami and Akasaka offices, as well as Pony Canyon Enterprises ' Iikura office.

Memory-Tech Holdings fully acquired Pony Canyon subsidiary Pony Canyon Enterprises in March 2018 after purchasing 100% of its capital stock.

Pony Canyon Enterprise is a video editing, post-production, and DVD and Blu-ray Disc authoring company, and has also been involved with sound production for anime. The company also provides subtitles and dubbing for video, and also prepares and encodes videos for streaming.

Memory-Tech Holdings is the parent company of the Graphinica ( Expelled from Paradise , Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas , Jūni Taisen ) CG animation studio, which it formed in 2009 after acquiring Gonzo's digital video division through its Q-Tec subsidiary.

In December 2017, Memory-Tech acquired AOI TYO Holdings' TYO Animations and REAL-T subsidiary companies, with REAL-T becoming a subsidiary of Memory-Tech , and TYO Animations becoming a subsidiary of Graphinica . Memory-Tech also changed TYO Animations ' name to Yumeta Company , reviving an old name that was retired in 2009 when the original Yumeta Company merged with Hal Film Maker to form TYO Animations .