Voice Actress Kanon Shizaki Steps Down From D4DJ Franchise's Rei Togetsu Role

The official website for Bushiroad 's D4DJ project announced on Monday that voice actress Kanon Shizaki is stepping down from her role as the character Rei Togetsu in the franchise . The announcement did not announce the reason for Shizaki stepping down from the role, but Shizaki added in a statement on her Twitter account on the same day that continuing the role would have been "difficult" for her.

D4DJ First Mix , the main television anime in the franchise , premiered in Japan in October 2020. A series of anime shorts titled Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix began airing within the franchise 's variety program D4DJ Photon Maiden TV on February 5, 2021. The D4DJ Double Mix special will premiere on August 19. The special is a self-contained episode centering around the Merm4id and Rondo groups.

A second season of the main series, titled D4DJ All Mix , will premiere in winter 2023.

Aside from playing the character Rei Togetsu in D4DJ (and providing the singing voice of the character), Shizaki plays the character Rinko Shirokane in the Roselia band in Bushiroad 's other music franchise BanG Dream! (which also involves singing and playing the keyboard in live events). The BanG Dream! franchise did not issue any announcements regarding her role in the franchise .

Shizaki replaced Satomi Akesaka in the role of Rinko Shirokane in BanG Dream! in 2018, after Akesaka "graduated" from Roselia due to sudden hearing loss.

On January 18 earlier this year, Shizaki was diagnosed with vocal cord edema, and took a hiatus from work. She returned to work on March 1.

