2022 Saturn Awards Nominate Godzilla vs. Kong Film, Blade Runner: Black Lotus Anime

The Saturn Awards, the awards that honor the best science fiction, horror, and fantasy movies and television programs of the year, announced the nominations for the 47th awards, its 50th anniversary edition, on Friday. It nominated Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film for the Science Fiction Film award and the Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime for the Animated Series award.

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films will host the award ceremony on October 25.

Godzilla vs. Kong opened internationally in March 2021 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened later that month in theaters in the United States at #1. The film has earned US$100,916,094 in the United States and has earned a total worldwide of US$470,067,014 according to Box Office Mojo.

The film opened in Japan in July 2021, delayed from its original May 2021 opening, topping the box office chart.

Actor Shun Oguri (live-action Gintama , Gokusen , Hana Yori Dango ) made his Hollywood acting debut as an "important role" in the first film. The cast also included Julian Dennison ( Deapool 2 ), Millie Bobby Brown ( Stranger Things ), Brian Tyree Henry ( Atlanta ), Demian Bichir ( The Nun ), Eiza González ( Baby Driver ), Alexander Skarsgård ( Big Little Lies ), Rebecca Hall ( The Prestige , Iron Man 3 ), Jessica Henwick ( Iron Fist ), Kyle Chandler ( The Wolf of Wall Street , Manchester by the Sea ), Lance Reddick ( Bosch , John Wick ), Van Marten ( Avengers: Infinity War ), and Ziyi Zhang ( Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ).

A sequel film is slated for release on March 15, 2024.

The Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime series premiered in November 2021 with two episodes on Adult Swim 's Toonami block and on Crunchyroll . Adult Swim also premiered the anime in Canada at the same time. Adult Swim has worldwide distribution rights to an English-dubbed version of the show outside of Asia. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide.

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim partnered with Alcon Entertainment to produce the 13-episode television anime series.

Shinji Aramaki ( Ultraman, Appleseed ) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ultraman, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) directed all the episodes at Sola Digital Arts . Both directors previously worked together on Ultraman and Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 . Shinichiro Watanabe ( Cowboy Bebop , Samurai Champloo ) was a creative producer on the series.

Andrew Kosove , Broderick Johnson , Laura Lancaster , and Al-Francis Cuenca of Alcon Entertainment were executive producers on the project along with Sola Digital Arts ' Joseph Chou . Alcon executive Ben Roberts served as co-executive producer, and Production I.G 's Mitsuhisa Ishikawa was a production adviser.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara contributed music to the series, including the original opening song "Feel You Now."

