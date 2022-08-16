News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 1-7
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
One Piece Stampede earned 6.7% rating
The One Piece Stampede anime film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, August 6 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 6.7% rating.
The Survive! Inside the Human Body (Jintai no Survival!) anime film aired on TV Tokyo on Friday, August 2 at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.
The Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu film aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, August 3 at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 1.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|August 7 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|7.4
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|August 6 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.9
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|August 7 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|5.2
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|August 6 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|3.4
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|August 7 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|3.4
|Delicious Party♡Precure
|TV Asahi
|August 7 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.1
|Love All Play
|NTV
|August 6 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|2.9
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|August 6 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|2.8
|Jujutsu Kaisen: Kyoto Sister School Goodwill Event Arc
|TBS
|August 7 (Sun)
|17:00
|30 min.
|2.7
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|August 6 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|1.8
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|August 6 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|1.8
|Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Pocket Monster)
|TV Tokyo
|August 5 (Fri)
|18:55
|30 min.
|1.7
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)