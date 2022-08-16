×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 1-7

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
One Piece Stampede earned 6.7% rating

The One Piece Stampede anime film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, August 6 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 6.7% rating.

The Survive! Inside the Human Body (Jintai no Survival!) anime film aired on TV Tokyo on Friday, August 2 at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.

The Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu film aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, August 3 at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 1.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV August 7 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 7.4
Detective Conan NTV August 6 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 5.9
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV August 7 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 5.2
Doraemon TV Asahi August 6 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.4
One Piece Fuji TV August 7 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.4
Delicious Party♡Precure TV Asahi August 7 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.1
Love All Play NTV August 6 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 2.9
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi August 6 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.8
Jujutsu Kaisen: Kyoto Sister School Goodwill Event Arc TBS August 7 (Sun) 17:00 30 min. 2.7
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E August 6 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 1.8
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E August 6 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 1.8
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Pocket Monster) TV Tokyo August 5 (Fri) 18:55 30 min. 1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 25-31
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives