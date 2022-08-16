Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 1-7

The One Piece Stampede anime film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, August 6 at 9:00 p.m. and earned an 6.7% rating.

The Survive! Inside the Human Body ( Jintai no Survival! ) anime film aired on TV Tokyo on Friday, August 2 at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.

The Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu film aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, August 3 at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 1.2% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)