Kazumi Kazui Launches New Manga in September

New manga is titled Zesshoku Kareshi Kōryaku Seyo!

The September issue of Shogakukan 's Petit Comic magazine revealed on August 8 that Kazumi Kazui will launch a new manga titled Zesshoku Kareshi Kōryaku Seyo! (Get Yourself an Aromantic Guy) in the magazine's next issue in September. The manga will center on the relationship of relationship-hunting girl Kokona and aromantic guy Chihaya.

Kazui recently ended the Watashi ga Koi Nado Shinakutemo (Even If I Don't Fall in Love) manga (seen right) on April 8. Kazui launched the manga in Petit Comic in March 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth and final volume on June 10.

Kazui drew the manga adaptation for Kyoichi Katayama 's Socrates in Love novel in 2004. Viz Media published both the novel and manga in English in 2005.

