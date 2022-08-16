Manga Duo Naked Ape's New Project Gets Film, Stage Play in 2023

Duo launched Bokura no Sennen to Kimi ga Shinu Made no 30-ka Kan manga in June 2021

The official Twitter account for Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine revealed on Tuesday that manga creator duo naked ape 's Bokura no Sennen to Kimi ga Shinu Made no 30-ka Kan (Our Millennium and the 30 Days Until You Die) project has film and stage play adaptations in the works for 2023.

naked ape launched the manga for the project in Monthly Princess in June 2021. When the manga launched, the magazine noted that the manga is part of a larger media project. The manga centers on Towa, a girl who barely feels anything of the world, and experiences it as if looking from the inside of an ash-colored box. But her life begins to change when she meets a mysterious young man.

Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume on Tuesday.

The manga creator duo consists of Otoh Saki and Tomomi Nakamura . The pair recently ended their Samurai ga Tensei Shitara Idol ni Natta Hanashi (The Story of How a Samurai Was Reincarnated and Became an Idol) manga last September. The duo launched the manga in Monthly Princess in April 2019.

Viz Media published 13 volumes of naked ape 's Switch manga from its original 2002-2008 run. The manga inspired a two-episode video anime series in 2008 and 2009.