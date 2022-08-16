×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 14-20

posted on by Alex Mateo
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun anime, Chained Soldier manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Collection 2 BDCite Sunrise US$74.99 August 16
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Flimworks US$89.98 August 16

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bakemonogatari Graphic Novel (GN) 15Please Vertical US$12.95 August 16
Black Lagoon GN 12Cite Viz Media US$12.99 August 16
Blood on the Tracks GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork Vertical US$12.95 August 16
Case Closed GN 83Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 16
Chained Soldier GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 16
Classroom of the Elite GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 16
Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction GN 11Please Viz Media US$14.99 August 16
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 11Please Vertical US$12.95 August 16
Fire Force GN 28Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 16
The Fox and Little Tanuki GN 5Please Tokyopop US$12.99 August 16
Harukana Machie: A Distant Neighborhood GNPlease Fanfare US$24.99 August 16
Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 5 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 16
Hinamatsuri GN 16Please One Peace US$11.95 August 16
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 17Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 16
The Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service Omnibus GN 5Please Dark Horse US$24.99 August 17
Levius/est GN 10Please Viz Media US$12.99 August 16
Mob Psycho 100 GN 9Please Dark Horse US$11.99 August 17
My Dress-Up Darling GN 6Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 August 16
New York, New York GN 2Please Yen Press US$23.99 August 16
Princess Knight Omnibus GNPlease Viz Media US$12.99 August 16
Rooster Fighter GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 August 16
To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 16
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 15Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 16
Ultraman GN 17Please Viz Media US$12.99 August 16
The Way of the Househusband GN 8Please Viz Media US$12.99 August 16
Welcome Back, Alice GN 3Please Vertical US$12.95 August 16
With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun GN 7Please Vertical US$12.95 August 16
The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting GN 3Please Kaiten Books US$13.99 August 16
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 7Please Viz Media US$12.99 August 16

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 17
Bibliophile Princess GN 6Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 17
Black Lagoon GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$8.99 August 16
Blue Period GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 16
Case Closed GN 83Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 16
Cheeky Brat GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 16
Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 16
Classroom of the Elite GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 16
A Condition Called Love GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 16
Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction GN 11Please Viz Media US$8.99 August 16
Delicious in Dungeon GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 16
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 16
Fire Force GN 28Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 16
Golden Gold GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 16
Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 5 (color)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 16
Hella Chill Monsters GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 16
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 17Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 16
Levius/est GN 10Please Viz Media US$8.99 August 16
New York, New York GN 2Please Yen Press US$9.99 August 16
Nina the Starry Bride GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 16
Piano Duo for the Left Hand GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 16
Phantom of the Idol GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 16
Rooster Fighter GN 1Please Viz Media US$8.99 August 16
A Serenade for Pretend Lovers GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 16
She, Her Camera, and Her Seasons GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 16
Something's Wrong With Us GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 16
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 15Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 16
This Vampire Won't Give Up! GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 16
Ultraman GN 17Please Viz Media US$8.99 August 16
The Way of the Househusband GN 8Please Viz Media US$8.99 August 16
With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun GN 7Please Vertical US$10.99 August 16
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 7Please Viz Media US$8.99 August 16

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 16
The Bride of Demise Novel 1Cite Yen Press US$14.99 August 16
Chitose-kun is in the Ramune Bottle Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 August 16
The Faraway Paladin Novel 4 (hardcover)Please J-Novel Club US$19.99 August 16
The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 8Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 16
Her Majesty's Swarm Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 August 16
Higehiro: After Getting Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway Novel 1Please One Peace US$14.99 August 16
The Holy Grail of Eris Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 16
I Kept Pressing the 100 Million Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 16
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 23Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 August 16
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 16
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 August 16
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 16
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 August 16
The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker Novel 7Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 16

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 16
The Bride of Demise Novel 1Cite Yen Press US$8.99 August 16
Chitose-kun is in the Ramune Bottle Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 August 16
Did I Seriously Just Get Reincarnated as My Gag Character?! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 17
The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 16
The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 14Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 18
The Holy Grail of Eris Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 16
I Kept Pressing the 100 Million Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 16
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 18
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 16
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 16
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 18Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 16
Walking My Second Path in Life Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 15
The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 16

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Delicious in Dungeon World Guide: The Adventurer's Bible Digital Book 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 16
