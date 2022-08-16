News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 14-20
posted on by Alex Mateo
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun anime, Chained Soldier manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Collection 2 BDCite
|Sunrise
|US$74.99
|August 16
|Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Flimworks
|US$89.98
|August 16
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bakemonogatari Graphic Novel (GN) 15Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|August 16
|Black Lagoon GN 12Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 16
|Blood on the Tracks GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|August 16
|Case Closed GN 83Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 16
|Chained Soldier GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 16
|Classroom of the Elite GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 16
|Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|August 16
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 11Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|August 16
|Fire Force GN 28Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 16
|The Fox and Little Tanuki GN 5Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|August 16
|Harukana Machie: A Distant Neighborhood GNPlease
|Fanfare
|US$24.99
|August 16
|Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 5 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 16
|Hinamatsuri GN 16Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|August 16
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 16
|The Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service Omnibus GN 5Please
|Dark Horse
|US$24.99
|August 17
|Levius/est GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 16
|Mob Psycho 100 GN 9Please
|Dark Horse
|US$11.99
|August 17
|My Dress-Up Darling GN 6Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|August 16
|New York, New York GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$23.99
|August 16
|Princess Knight Omnibus GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 16
|Rooster Fighter GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 16
|To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 16
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 16
|Ultraman GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 16
|The Way of the Househusband GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 16
|Welcome Back, Alice GN 3Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|August 16
|With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun GN 7Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|August 16
|The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting GN 3Please
|Kaiten Books
|US$13.99
|August 16
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 16
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 17
|Bibliophile Princess GN 6Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 17
|Black Lagoon GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|August 16
|Blue Period GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 16
|Case Closed GN 83Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 16
|Cheeky Brat GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 16
|Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 16
|Classroom of the Elite GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 16
|A Condition Called Love GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 16
|Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|August 16
|Delicious in Dungeon GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 16
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 16
|Fire Force GN 28Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 16
|Golden Gold GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 16
|Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 5 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 16
|Hella Chill Monsters GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 16
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 16
|Levius/est GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|August 16
|New York, New York GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|August 16
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 16
|Piano Duo for the Left Hand GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 16
|Phantom of the Idol GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 16
|Rooster Fighter GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|August 16
|A Serenade for Pretend Lovers GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 16
|She, Her Camera, and Her Seasons GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 16
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 16
|Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 16
|This Vampire Won't Give Up! GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 16
|Ultraman GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|August 16
|The Way of the Househusband GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|August 16
|With a Dog AND a Cat, Every Day is Fun GN 7Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|August 16
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|August 16
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 16
|The Bride of Demise Novel 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 16
|Chitose-kun is in the Ramune Bottle Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 16
|The Faraway Paladin Novel 4 (hardcover)Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$19.99
|August 16
|The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 16
|Her Majesty's Swarm Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|August 16
|Higehiro: After Getting Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway Novel 1Please
|One Peace
|US$14.99
|August 16
|The Holy Grail of Eris Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 16
|I Kept Pressing the 100 Million Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 16
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 23Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|August 16
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 16
|My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|August 16
|Sasaki and Peeps Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 16
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|August 16
|The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 16
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 16
|The Bride of Demise Novel 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 16
|Chitose-kun is in the Ramune Bottle Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 16
|Did I Seriously Just Get Reincarnated as My Gag Character?! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 17
|The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 16
|The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 14Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 18
|The Holy Grail of Eris Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 16
|I Kept Pressing the 100 Million Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 16
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 18
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 16
|Sasaki and Peeps Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 16
|Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 18Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 16
|Walking My Second Path in Life Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 15
|The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 16
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Delicious in Dungeon World Guide: The Adventurer's Bible Digital Book 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 16