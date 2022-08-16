Soul Hackers 2 Game Unveils Bonus DLC Story, Combat Trailer

"The Lost Numbers" story arc features additional dungeon, boss battle

Atlus announced on Thursday that its upcoming Soul Hackers 2 game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, and Steam bonus story arc titled "The Lost Numbers" in its DLC. The story arc will include an additional dungeon and boss battle. The company also streamed on Tuesday a new trailer that previews devil summoning and combat:

The DLC will also include a costume and background music pack, a "Bonus Demon Pack," a booster item pack, a useful item set and an extra difficulty. The DLC will be available for purchase separately, as well as with the game's Digital Deluxe Edition and Premium Edition.

Atlus will release the game in Japan on August 25. Atlus West will release the game in English on August 26, and Sega Europe will also release the game on August 26.

The game's Digital Deluxe Edition includes a Booster Item Pack and bonus story arc, "The Lost Numbers." The Premium Edition includes those items, as well as a costume and BGM pack, bonus demon pack, Ai-ho Demon, and Mary's Maid Frock Outfit. Pre-orders are available now.

Atlus West describes the game:

In a war between Devil Summoners, it's up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse!

Atlus released the Devil Summoner : Soul Hackers game as part of its overall Shin Megami Tensei franchise for Sega Saturn in 1997, PlayStation in 1999, and Nintendo 3DS in 2012. Atlus released the 3DS version in North America in 2013.

Atlus released the Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner game for Sega Saturn in 1995, and then released it for PlayStation Portable in 2005.

