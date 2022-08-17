HIDIVE Streams Revue Starlight Anime Film on August 24

Film screened in N. America in June

HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming Revue Starlight The Movie , the new anime film for the Shōjo Kageki Revue Starlight franchise , on August 24 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Sentai Filmworks screened the film in select North American theaters on June 5-6 following an early premiere at the Anime Central convention in Rosemont, Illinois on May 20.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

Revue Starlight The Movie picks up soon after the series left off and opens the curtain a new, original story set during Karen Aijo and Hikari Kagura's third year at Seisho Music Academy, a performing arts school for young women who aspire to the heights of on-stage stardom. In the next chapter of their theatrical lives, these young women will face one another on the battlefield of the stage, where song, dance and thrilling swordplay collide to illustrate the rich emotional narratives of the film's protagonists.

The film was previously slated to open in Japan in May 2021, but was delayed to June 2021 due to the state of COVID-19 and the resulting temporary closure of some theaters.

The Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Rondo Rondo Rondo compilation film opened in August 2020. The film was first slated to open in May 2020, but was postponed due to the spread of COVID-19. The new film continues the story of the compilation film.

Bushiroad announced the franchise in April 2017 with a stage musical and television anime project. The musical Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE , billed as a "2.5 dimension musical and live concert," ran in Tokyo in September 2017. The 12-episode television anime series premiered in July 2018. Sentai Filmworks streamed the series on HIDIVE with English subtitles and an English dub . The franchise also inspired a new mini anime titled Shōjo☆Konto All Starlight (Girl Comedy Skit All Starlight), which premiered in July 2019.

Sora Goto and Kanata Nakamura launched Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Overture , the first manga for the franchise , in Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic magazine in January 2018, and ended it in October 2018. The franchise also includes the Butai Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight ―The LIVE― SHOW MUST GO ON and Yonkoma Starlight manga.

Ateam's Revue Starlight Re LIVE smartphone game launched worldwide in April 2019. A third stage musical production was slated for July 2020, but was delayed to July 2021 due to COVID-19.

Source: HIDIVE