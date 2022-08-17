Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari Anime Casts Aimi Tanaka

The official Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Onigunsō 's Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari manga revealed on Wednesday that Aimi Tanaka will play Kagami.

The anime's staff will reveal more cast members weekly.

The cast includes:

Ryuichi Kimura ( Kemono Friends 2 , Aikatsu! ) is directing the series at BN Pictures . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door ) is in charge of series composition. Shiori Fujisawa is designing the characters. John Kanda and XELIK are composing the music.

Seven Seas licensed the manga. The company describes the story:

When spirits cross over into the human world, they can possess old objects and gain a physical form: a tsukumogami. Tsukumogami can be gentle, violent, or somewhere in-between, so the Saenome clan peacefully helps send them back to the spirit world to avoid destruction. Kunato Hyouma is a member of the clan, but is...less than peaceful, since he holds a grudge from when a tsukumogami robbed him of something important. Afraid that Hyouma's brash anger in dealing with these spirits will lead to supernatural catastrophes, Hyouma's grandfather sends him to live in Kyoto with Nagatsuki Botan, an unusual young woman who actually lives with tsukumogami like family! Can Hyouma learn to control his emotions when dealing with tsukumogami, or is his own spirit doomed to be possessed with rage forever?

Onigunsō launched the manga in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in April 2014, and the manga switched to Ultra Jump in January 2016. Shueisha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on May 18. The manga also runs on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website.