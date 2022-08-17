Sanzigen Animates Music Video for Virtual YouTuber Agency hololive's Omaru Polka

"SAIKYOUTICPOLKA" music video began streaming on Wednesday

SANZIGEN Animation Studio animated a music video for hololive's virtual YouTuber Omaru Polka, and the video for her song "SAIKYOUTICPOLKA" began streaming on YouTube on Wednesday:

Tomomi Umetsu ( BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage ) directed the video. Hiroaki Matsuura ( Black Rock Shooter ) was the animation producer.

Omaru Polka debuted as part of virtual YouTube agency hololive's fifth generation talent in August 2020.

Omaru Polka was designed by Kō Mashiro. She is from a circus troupe, and came to hololive to act as a leader. She loves to entertain people with her acrobatics and will always put her all into everything she does. When she stumbles, she tries to brush it off with a wink.

SANZIGEN 's anime production credits include BanG Dream! , 009 Re:Cyborg , BBK/BRNK , ID-0 , Monster Strike the Animation , Wooser's Hand-to-Mouth Life , and the Initial D Legend trilogy.