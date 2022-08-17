News
Sanzigen Animates Music Video for Virtual YouTuber Agency hololive's Omaru Polka
posted on by Alex Mateo
SANZIGEN Animation Studio animated a music video for hololive's virtual YouTuber Omaru Polka, and the video for her song "SAIKYOUTICPOLKA" began streaming on YouTube on Wednesday:
Tomomi Umetsu (BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage) directed the video. Hiroaki Matsuura (Black Rock Shooter) was the animation producer.
Omaru Polka debuted as part of virtual YouTube agency hololive's fifth generation talent in August 2020.
Omaru Polka was designed by Kō Mashiro. She is from a circus troupe, and came to hololive to act as a leader. She loves to entertain people with her acrobatics and will always put her all into everything she does. When she stumbles, she tries to brush it off with a wink.
SANZIGEN's anime production credits include BanG Dream!, 009 Re:Cyborg, BBK/BRNK, ID-0, Monster Strike the Animation, Wooser's Hand-to-Mouth Life, and the Initial D Legend trilogy.
Sources: SANZIGEN's Twitter account, Hiroaki Matsuura's Twitter account via Otakomu