Akari Akase's Ending Theme Song for My Dress-Up Darling Anime Streamed 10 Million Times

The music video for Akari Akase 's "Koi no Yukue" (Where Love Is), the ending theme song for the television anime of Shinichi Fukuda 's My Dress-Up Darling ( Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru ), has been streamed over 10 million times since its release about eight months ago. The song's music video debuted on January 9:

TikTok personality Akase debuted her singing career with the song.

The anime premiered on January 9. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub . Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime and English dub .

Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay .

The manga launched in Squre Enix's Young Gangan magazine in January 2018. Square Enix published the manga's ninth volume on March 25. Square Enix Manga & Books published the sixth volume in English on Tuesday.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web