One Piece Film Red Tops 8 Billion Yen

Movie has sold over 5.7 million tickets since August 6

A stage greeting event at Marunouchi TOEI for the One Piece Film Red anime film revealed on Thursday that the movie has earned over 8 billion yen (about US$58.90 million) at the Japanese box office and has sold over 5.7 million tickets.

The film earned 1,497,100,970 yen (about US$11.15 million) from Friday to Sunday, and sold 1.03 million tickets over the weekend. The film had sold a total of 4.62 million tickets for a total of 6,474,302,810 yen (about US$48.24 million) by the end of Sunday, and had surpassed 5 million tickets for 7 billion yen (about US$52 million) by the end of Monday, its 10th day in theaters in Japan. It has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office.

The film ranked #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.254 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) in its first two days. The film earned 78% more in its first two days than the previous film One Piece Stampede did in its first three days ( One Piece Stampede opened on a Friday, as opposed to One Piece Film Red 's Saturday opening).

The film opened in Japan on August 6. The film has IMAX screenings in 27 theaters in Japan that opened alongside regular screenings. The film also had MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Atmos screenings on opening day. Crunchyroll will theatrically screen screen the upcoming One Piece Film Red anime film in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand this fall. The screenings will be available in both Japanese audio with English subtitles, and an English dub .

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis").

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

