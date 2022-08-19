Comic Heaven Magazine Switches to Monthly Schedule in March 2023

The official Twitter account for Nihonbungeisha 's Comic Heaven magazine revealed on August 9 that the magazine will switch to a monthly schedule beginning in March 2023, in celebration of its 10th anniversary. Nihonbungeisha launched the manga in August 2012 as a bimonthly (new issue every two months) magazine.

The seinen magazine is a supplement of Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine, and publishes a new issue on every even-numbered month. It is a successor to Weekly Manga Goraku's previous supplement magazine Sakura Hearts . That supplement launched in 2010, with a similar bimonthly schedule as Comic Heaven , and featured moe -themed series. Sakura Hearts ended in April 2012, and Comic Heaven launched in August of that same year.

The magazine has been serializing an ongoing manga adaptation of the Azur Lane anime since December 2019.

Source: Comic Heaven's Twitter account