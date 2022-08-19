'Goodbye, Don Glees!' Anime Film Reveals U.S. Screening Dates, English Trailer, Dub Cast

Film screens subbed on September 14, 20; dubbed on September 18

GKIDS announced on Thursday that it will screen Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse 's Goodbye, Don Glees! original anime film in theaters across the United States on September 14, September 18th, and September 20. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles on September 14 and 20, and screen with an English dub on September 18. The company began streaming an English trailer for the film.

The English dub cast for the film includes:

GKIDS screened the North American premiere of the film and a sneak preview of loundraw 's Summer Ghost film at the Anime Expo event on July 1 at 4:00 p.m. at Regal Cinema. The company previously announced that the film will begin screening in North American theaters on September 16, with fan preview screenings on September 14 for the English-subtitled version and September 15 for the English-dubbed version.

Goodbye, Don Glees! opened on February 18. The film also screened at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which ran from June 13-18 in France. Montreal's 26th Fantasia International Film Festival hosted the Canadian premiere. The festival took place from July 14 - August 3.

Ayano Okamoto was the art director of the film, while Eiko Tsunadō and Akihiro Hirasawa were credited for art setting. Saho Yamane collaborated on the art board production. Harue Ono was the color key artist. Yūki Kawashita was the compositing director of photography. Shigenori Hirozumi and Kana Imagaki were the 3D directors. Kashiko Kimura was the editor. Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( No Game, No Life Zero , A Place Further Than the Universe , Revue Starlight ) composed the music. Jin Aketagawa was the audio director, while Tsutomu Ueno handled the sound effects.

Ishizuka ( A Place Further Than the Universe , No Game, No Life Zero , The Pet Girl of Sakurasou ) directed the anime and penned the script, and Takahiro Yoshimatsu ( A Place Further Than the Universe , Hunter × Hunter , Trigun ) designed the characters. Kadokawa is distributing the film.

