Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Slow na Second Life Anime Reveals Staff, Visual

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Rokujūyon Okazawa 's Kaiko Sareta Ankoku Heishi (30-Dai) no Slow na Second Life (The Slow Second Life of the Retired Dark Soldier in His 30s) novel series revealed the series' staff and visual:

Fumitoshi Oizaki ( Romeo × Juliet ) is directing the series at Encourage Films . Yoshihide Yuuzumi ( Onee-chan ga Kita ) is the assistant director. Hitomi Amamiya ( Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle ) is handling the script and series composition. Satomi Yonezawa is designing the characters. Tsubasa Ito ( I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. ) is composing the music.

The story centers on Dariel, a soldier in the Dark Lord's army who cannot use magic. Instead, he wields his intellect and initiative as an assistant to one of the Dark Lord's most trusted captains. But when the captain is summarily replaced, Dariel also loses his privileged position and is fired. In disappointment, he retires in a village of humans, getting a new start at life by using his abilities to accept requests for help.

Okazawa began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2018, and ended it in July 2020. Kodansha published the first print volume of the story in August 2019, with art by sage joh .

Rurekuchie launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in August 2019. The manga's seventh compiled book volume shpped on July 20.