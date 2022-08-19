Ryōsuke Asakura's Val x Love Manga Ends With 16th Volume in Spring

The 15th compiled book volume of Ryōsuke Asakura 's Val x Love ( Ikusa x Koi ) manga revealed on August 10 that the manga will end with its 16th volume, which will ship next spring.

The manga entered its "final battle" in November 2021.

en Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Gotta flirt to save the world!! High schooler Takuma Akutsu is terrified of human contact and just wants to live a quite life. Too bad he doesn't have a choice in the matter when nine Valkyrie sisters come barging into his home! They've tasked him with raising their level to fight off the monsters threatening humanity--and how will he do that, exactly...? By gettin' down & dirty to the max!!!

Asakura launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in December 2015. Yen Press released the manga's 12th volume on July 5.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE as it aired in Japan. The company released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in November 2020.

Asakura will launch a new manga titled Shikizaki Shimai wa Abakaretai (I Want to Be Exposed by the Shikizaki Sisters) in first 2022 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine on December 2.