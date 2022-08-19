Shikizakura Manga Ends with 4th Volume in January 2023

Manga adaptation of original anime launched in December 2020

The third compiled book volume of Hayato Aoki's manga adaptation of Chukyo TV and Sublimation 's original "near-future science-fiction battle action" anime Shikizakura revealed on July 12 that the manga will end with its fourth volume on January 12, 2023.

Aoki launched the manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in December 2020.

The first episode of the anime debuted on the Anime Expo Lite online event in July 2021. Anime Expo describes the anime:

In the place of Shikizakura (cherry trees), where autumn leaves and cherry blossoms are flourishing and where the human world intersects with the demon world, a ritual to save the human world is about to begin… Kakeru Miwa, a high school student, gets involved in a battle between powered suits and oni that emerge from the demon world to prey on Onis manifest themselves in this world by possessing humans. Only “Yoroi,” powered suit that is a fusion of ancient secrets and cutting-edge technology, can protect people from onis. Kakeru puts on a Yoroi by chance and becomes a semi-official member of a team that fights against onis. Determined to become a hero, Kakeru battles Onis to protect Ouka Myojin, the shrine maiden destined to save the world. In the season of Shikizakura, in midst of autumn leaves and a flurry of cherry petals, Ouka performs a dance as a shrine maiden. At the place where the past and the future, this world and the alien world, people's thoughts and hopes all meet, a tale of heroic action-adventure begins!

The anime premiered on Chukyo TV in October 2021. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .