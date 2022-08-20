×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 1-7

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 tops chart for 2nd straight week

Japan's Game Ranking: August 1-7

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo July 29 26,569 139,297
2 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 23,374 646,867
3 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 14,938 154,826
4 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 13,135 837,044
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 12,979 4,758,588
6 NSw Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set CAPCOM June 30 11,766 229,238
7 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 9,683 3,237,690
8 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,532 2,737,398
9 NSw Live a Live Square Enix July 22 7,324 92,559
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,518 4,941,832
11 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 5,372 2,690,794
12 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,163 7,302,637
13 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 5,014 1,009,741
14 NSw Digimon Survive Bandai Namco Entertainment July 28 4,780 33,316
15 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 4,272 212,406
16 NSw Nobunaga's Ambition: Shinsei KOEI Tecmo Games July 21 4,004 32,364
17 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,282 2,061,595
18 PS4 Nobunaga's Ambition: Shinsei KOEI Tecmo Games July 21 2,936 31,336
19 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 2,924 2,575,554
20 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 2,888 2,279,420

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 25-31
