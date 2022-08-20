News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 1-7
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 tops chart for 2nd straight week
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Nintendo
|July 29
|26,569
|139,297
|2
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|23,374
|646,867
|3
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|14,938
|154,826
|4
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|13,135
|837,044
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|12,979
|4,758,588
|6
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set
|CAPCOM
|June 30
|11,766
|229,238
|7
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|9,683
|3,237,690
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,532
|2,737,398
|9
|NSw
|Live a Live
|Square Enix
|July 22
|7,324
|92,559
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,518
|4,941,832
|11
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|5,372
|2,690,794
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,163
|7,302,637
|13
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|5,014
|1,009,741
|14
|NSw
|Digimon Survive
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 28
|4,780
|33,316
|15
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|4,272
|212,406
|16
|NSw
|Nobunaga's Ambition: Shinsei
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|July 21
|4,004
|32,364
|17
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,282
|2,061,595
|18
|PS4
|Nobunaga's Ambition: Shinsei
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|July 21
|2,936
|31,336
|19
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|2,924
|2,575,554
|20
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|2,888
|2,279,420
Source: Famitsu